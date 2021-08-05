New Jersey woman steals tanker truck, eludes officers before being arrested 80 miles away: Police

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Wildwood, New Jersey released dash and body camera of a bizarre incident on Thursday.According to police, 44-year-old Camille Wescott of Lawnside, New Jersey, stole a tanker truck from Taylor Oil at about 12:30 p.m. on July 24.From there, investigators say Wescott eluded police in several towns and was involved in several crashes before the ordeal ended at a Wawa 80 miles away.Authorities said when she pulled into the Wawa on Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood, officers approached the tanker with guns drawn.The video shows that Wescott did not exit the truck on her own. Officers had to break the windows and pull her out.Police talked to one witness who had been following the tanker for several miles."(She was) jamming her brakes, turning. They were ramming cars since Bellmawr, anyone who stopped them, they were ramming cars," the witness said.Wescott has been charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, police said.She is currently behind bars in Camden County and is due back in court next month.Action News reached out to Wescott's attorney, who declined to comment.