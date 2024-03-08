Pa. high school student supports Chester County Food Bank by raising $6,000 with online food drive

This high school student made a big difference at a young age with a $6,000 donation to Chester County Food Bank.

This high school student made a big difference at a young age with a $6,000 donation to Chester County Food Bank.

This high school student made a big difference at a young age with a $6,000 donation to Chester County Food Bank.

This high school student made a big difference at a young age with a $6,000 donation to Chester County Food Bank.

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- High school freshman, Mateo Alban, has big plans at a young age to help others.

He returned from a family visit in Peru, where his father, Miguel, is originally from.

While he was there, he witnessed the levels of food insecurity that existed outside of his usual environment.

"Going there for vacation and just seeing how people live. You can tell people struggle with food. It was shocking almost to my son," said Mateo's father, Miguel Alban.

It hit even closer to home when he realized there were people in his own hometown that were food insecure as well.

Alban was dedicated to making as much of a difference as he could, starting with Chester County Food Bank.

"No matter how old you are, you can do anything. You just have to be motivated and determined to make a difference, and you can pretty much accomplish anything," said Alban.

He filmed a video of the facilities which was linked to a virtual food drive with Alban's name attached.

In time, that food drive garnered $6,000 supporting the meals that the food bank offers.

"We distribute over three and a half million pounds of food. 50% of that is purchased. The monetary donation that he made will directly impact us being able to produce meals out of our commercial kitchen," said Senior Marketing Manager at the Chester County Food Bank, Anne Shuniak.

"In Chester County, we have neighbors that are struggling to put food on the table. For him to learn more about our mission, we're excited for a next generation of youth, and what they will be able to do next," she continued.

For more information on the Chester County Food Bank, check out their website.