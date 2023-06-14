Before Philadelphia Parks and Recreation can open its public pools, officials need to make sure they're fully staffed with lifeguards.

Philadelphia to start opening pools this week. Here's the full list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Wednesday, Philadelphia will begin to open some of its outdoor public pools for the summer.

It's the first day of summer break for School District of Philadelphia students.

The three pools set to open Wednesday are Fletcher Pool, Hunting Park Pool and Samuel Pool, which is where Malikai McCloud will be working as a lifeguard.

He said he chose the job thanks to the attractive pay rate.

"Starting off young, good money, minimum wage for a sixteen-year-old, you know, it's good money," said Malikai McCloud, a lifeguard at Bernard Samuel Recreation Center.

The city plans to open all 61 of its pools on a rolling basis this summer, which is a first since the pandemic. (You can see a full list below.)

Something new this year -- all public pools will host mandatory swim lessons for Parks & Recreation's 6,000 summer campers, creating a pipeline of possible future lifeguards.

"Every single pool has free swim lessons. Doesn't matter how old or how young, you can learn how to swim. Lifelong skill," said Bill Salvatore with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

The city is also hoping this can help curb gun violence.

"As temperatures flare up so do tempers at times right, so if you have the ability to not get angry by being cool in a pool why not do it," said Salvatore.

Here's a list of pool opening dates starting Wednesday, June 14, 2023:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

- Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool - 743 N. 48th St., 19139

- Hunting Park Pool - 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140

- Samuel Pool - 3539 Gaul St., 19134

Thursday, June 15, 2023

- Marian Anderson Pool - 740 S. 17th St., 19146

Friday, June 16, 2023

- Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

- Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131

Saturday, June 17, 2023

- Feltonville Pool - 4726-4700 Ella St, Philadelphia, PA, 19120

- Ford Pool - 609 Snyder Ave., 19148

- Morris Estate Pool - 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Sunday, June 18, 2023

- Houseman Pool - 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

- Lackman Pool - 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

Monday, June 19, 2023

- Lawncrest Pool - 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111

- Pleasant Pool - 6720 Boyer St., 19119

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

- Bridesburg Pool - 4625 Richmond St., 19137

- Mander Pool - 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

- Mitchell Pool - 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

- Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool - 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139

- Northern Liberties Pool - 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

- Scanlon Pool - 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

Thursday, June 22, 2023

- American Legion Pool - 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

Friday, June 23, 2023

- Jardel Pool - 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111

- Kendrick Pool - 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128

Saturday, June 24, 2023

- Francisville Pool - 1737 Francis St., 19130

- Christy Pool - 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Sunday, June 25, 2023

- O'Connor Pool - 2601 South St., 19146

- Piccoli Pool - 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124

- Sacks Pool - 400 Washington Ave., 19147

Monday, June 26, 2023

- Athletic Pool - 1401 N. 26th St., 19121

- Lederer (Fishtown) Pool - 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave., 19125

- Waterloo Pool - 2502 N. Howard St., 19133

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

- C.B. Moore Pool - 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132

- Ridgway Pool - 1301 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147

- Vogt Pool - 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

- Chew Pool - 1800 Washington Ave., 19146

- East Poplar Pool - 820 N. 8th St., 19123

- Shepard Pool - 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Thursday, June 29, 2023

- Finnegan Pool - 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142

- Lonnie Young Pool - 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

Friday, June 30, 2023

- Cione Pool - 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

- Simpson Pool - 1010 Arrott St., 19124

Saturday, July 1, 2023

- Awbury Pool - 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

- F.J. Myers Pool - 5800 Chester Ave., 19143

- Hancock Pool - 147 Master St., 19122

Monday, July 2, 2023

- Barry Pool - 1800 Johnston St., 19145

- Cherashore Pool - 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19120

Monday, July 3, 2023

- Fox Chase Pool - 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111

- Lee Pool - 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

- Lincoln Pool - 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

- Butch Ellis Pool (39th & Olive) - 700 N. 39th St., 19104

- M.L. King, Jr. Pool - 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

- Murphy Pool - 300 W. Shunk St., 19148

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Heitzman Pool - 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Pools expected to open after July 5, 2023

- Amos Pool - 1817 N. 16th St., 19121

- Baker Pool - 5433 Lansdowne Ave., 19131

- Belfield Pool - 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138

- Cruz Playground - 1431 6th St., 19122

- Dendy Pool - 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122

- Gathers Pool - 2501 Diamond St., 19121

- Shuler Pool - 3000 N. 27th St., 19132

- Stinger Square - 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

- Tustin Pool - 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151