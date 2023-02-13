Bradley Cooper and his mom star in Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile but things go awry

"Hi, how can I help you?" Bradley asks. But that's as far as it appears the scripted portion went.

The ad features Bradley and his mom in a store, with the 'Nightmare Alley' actor playing the role of T-Mobile associate.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mom of the hour going into Super Bowl LVII was Donna Kelce, with her two sons playing on opposing teams.

But Donna has some competition in the favorite Super Bowl mom category after one ad aired during Sunday's big game.

T-Mobile recruited Jenkintown native and Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria for one of their Super Bowl ads, but things did not go as planned.

"We tried to make a commercial with Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria to tell everyone why it's awesome at T-Mobile. Things didn't work out quite how we expected as they tried to tell the world about our award-winning 5G network or Price Lock guarantee. But it's still pretty fun to watch," T-Mobile says.

The ad features Bradley and his mom in a store, with the 'Nightmare Alley' actor playing the role of T-Mobile associate.

"Hi, how can I help you?" Bradley asks. But that's as far as it appears the scripted portion went.

Next, the ad shows a series of bloopers as Gloria tries to remember her lines and read from a teleprompter as her son can't help but break out into fits of laughter.

"Smile. You look like a clam," Gloria tells her son during one outtake.

"I think I know what I'm doing. I've been nominated nine times," Bradley responds.

"Yeah, but you never won any," Gloria reminds her son.

The T-Mobile Twitter account posted additional behind-the-scenes moments from the ad.

Bradley was seen in the stands cheering on the Eagles during the Super Bowl.

Coincidentally, the social media manager for T-Mobile who posted all the clips of the ad to Twitter is from Philadelphia, as well!