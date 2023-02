NFL Fan Experience: Getting footballs game day ready

The Wilson Sporting Goods football factory in Ohio is on the road putting its stamp on game day one football at a time

GLENDALE, Arizona (WPVI) -- The Wilson Sporting Goods football factory in Ohio is on the road putting its stamp on game day one football at a time at their mobile factory inside the NFL Fan Experience.

Andy Wentling walked Action News through some of the steps to make a Super Bowl game day football.