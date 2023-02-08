Super Bowl 57 halftime show expected to be bigger, better than ever

Rihanna will headline the show, and one of the creative minds behind it is Willingboro, NJ native Adam Blackstone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It might be Super Bowl for the players, but for the live event production team, this is the Super Bowl for them as well.

"You'll see more decor here. You'll see more fanfare here. So I don't want to ruin the surprise, but game day is going to be really special," said John Barker, the senior vice president of global event productions.

Super Bowl is always special, but Barker says this year will be even bigger.

His team has been preparing for 22 months and it's more than just what's happening during every snap, but also the "show within the show."

Rihanna takes the stage at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We always want to make sure the Super Bowl is the top and on a global stage, and you always want to make it bigger. You always want to make it better. As for halftime, you're going to have to tune in and see," said Barker.

"The story she wants to tell is just: 'Let's be epic. Let's let this be a moment in time that people will never have had seen or heard before.' We're forcing the concert in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world," said Blackstone in an interview with ABC News.

"So everything is 10x. We just want to make sure that we meet their expectations. Coming to Super Bowl is very special to people. We just want to make sure that we're meeting those expectations," added Barker.

Big expectations from over 100 million fans including those in the stadium and those watching on television.