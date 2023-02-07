Super Bowl 57: Food options inside State Farm Stadium

Executive Chef Sean Kavanaugh says they've been working on this menu for over a year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans who are coming to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in person will get a taste of some local staples when they're looking for a bite to eat at State Farm Stadium.

From the carne asada tacos to the loaded dirty fries Action News' Christie Ileto got a preview of the Super Bowl 57 grub.

Executive Chef Sean Kavanaugh says they've been working on this menu for over a year and it includes some local vendors from around Phoenix.

spicy Korean fried chicken

Lola Olivares is known around town for her street tacos, but she's also serving up some team-themed drinks.

"This is a cucumber lime, the colors of the Eagles ... and this is for the strawberry lemonade for the Kansas City Chiefs' colors," said Olivares.

Some of Christie's favorites: the spicy Korean fried chicken, along with the wonton lobster taco and the fried avocado toast.