Eagles fans planning menus ahead of Super Bowl 57

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As people prep for their Super Bowl gatherings, they're thinking about the game and the snacks.

"I'm bringing wings, I'm bringing brownies and we're going to have hoagies," said Lynn Somers of Marlton, N.J.

For some, like Jane Janis of Voorhees, it's all about the desserts.

"I like to have cheesecake bites, or brownies or cookies," said Janis.

For Justin Weldon?

"I'd have to go with the buffalo chicken dip."

Saturday and Sunday will be the busiest shopping days at Rastelli Market Fresh in Marlton, N.J.

The staff has been busy making sure the shelves are stocked with all the essentials, and the kitchen is busy making trays, dips and desserts.

"We need to talk to our vendors for snacks and chips and all of these things. We've been preparing for weeks," said store manager Chris Dougherty.

But your Super Bowl spread has gotten more expensive since the last time the Birds went all the way.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide the price of snacks is up 22% since 2018.

Two liters of soda are up 47.5% and beer and malt beverages are up 23%.

While grocery stores will be packed, some have to get their chicken wings from their favorite local pubs.

Golden Nugget Tavern in Winslow Township will serve up thousands of them this weekend in their house-made sauce.

"We've been doing them since 1978," said Jimmy Nunnenkamp. "My uncle came up with the sauce. He was like my grandfather's best friend, and once he made the sauce it took off from there."

And if you want their wings fresh on Super Bowl Sunday, it's first come first served.

"Every 10 mins we should be doing 1,000 or so wings," said Nunnenkamp. "You get here early you should be out of here fast. If you get here more towards the game, you're going to look for a half-hour wait, 20 min wait."

Folks at Golden Nugget say they'll do double the number of wings on Super Bowl weekend compared to a regular weekend.

They'll have even two wing trailers outside the restaurant, frying up wings in their parking lot to get them out quickly.