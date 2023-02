Bird's-eye view: How aviation units protect the sky on Super Bowl Sunday

Our Brian Taff was invited to fly along with a special unit that will have a bird's-eye view on the Super Bowl.

GLENDALE, Arizona (WPVI) -- The Super Bowl is all about fun, but we've talked quite a bit about the enormous security around this event.

Action News was given special access to show you just how extensive it is.

Our Brian Taff was invited to fly along with a special unit that will have a bird's-eye view on the Super Bowl to make sure the country's biggest game goes off without a hitch.

Check out the eyes in the sky in the video player above.