Eagles surprise veteran, cancer survivor with tickets to Super Bowl 57

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Marine Corps veteran and cancer survivor who's been an Eagles season ticket holder for 51 years was surprised with tickets to Super Bowl 57.

He and his sons got a tour of Lincoln Financial Field before the NFC divisional round game on January 21. He thought it might have had something to do with the fact that he'd been a season ticket holder for so long.

But he was stunned by what officials from the Eagles organization told him.

"'We are giving you two tickets to the Super Bowl.' Well, I was crushed, I couldn't believe it," said Market.

It turns out his son Brian had submitted a form at the beginning of the season to nominate a season ticket holder to be honored.

"I tell them our story, 51 years. My dad's a Marine Corps vet and a throat cancer survivor," said Brian Market.

The letter caught the attention of the Eagles, and they decided to send the two on a trip to the Super Bowl.

"We're just so grateful for this. It's like a lifetime memory," said Jerry Market.

The Eagles are also paying for their flight and their hotel.

