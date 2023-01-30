Eagles vs. Chiefs: Kelce brothers will meet in Super Bowl 57

Fans have filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

PHILADELPHIA -- It's Donna Kelce's dream -- or nightmare.

With the top-seeded Eagles and Chiefs heading to Arizona, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Each are integral in their team reaching this point, the elder Kelce as the one of quarterback Jalen Hurts' protectors for the Eagles, and the younger brother as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' most consistent and favorite target (21 catches, three touchdowns in the 2022 postseason).

If you want to watch the game in person on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, it's going to cost you a lot.

The Philadelphia Eagles in partnership with On Location announced the official fan package shortly after the NFC championship game ended.

A package complete with game day tickets, an exclusive pregame party and tailgate experience starts at $4,973 per person.

Packages including air travel and hotel start at $10,000 per person.

According to Gametime, the top priced tickets are going for $33,042 each

"This is going to be one of those expensive , perhaps once in a lifetime opportunities. Phoenix is a lot further than Minnesota was," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.