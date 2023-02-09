Eagles fans fly out from Philly for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Die-hard Eagles fans are flying out to Arizona, ready to bring that Philly energy to State Farm Stadium near Phoenix for Super Bowl 57.

One couple booked their trip in the parking lot of the Linc after leaving the NFC championship game.

"We looked for flights. I had enough Southwest points to get us there for free, found us a good Airbnb and pulled the trigger on expensive tickets," said Kerian Adamo of Drexel Hill.

They even postponed their trip to London to make this Super Bowl dream come true.

"First Super Bowl, something I've been dreaming of all my life," said John Genzer of Drexel Hill.

Eagles superfan Bill Slough of Deptford, New Jersey bleeds green from head to toe. He's been a season ticket holder for 40 years and has been to every Eagles Super Bowl.

"Tomorrow we're gonna hit the ground running, be around some crazy Eagles fans," said Slough.

His love for the team is truly genuine. He says he'll never forget how the organization supported him during his battle with cancer, like when Swoop came to visit him in the hospital.

"I had a health issue years ago and they were really helpful with stuff. I think the world of them," said Slough.

"My dad deserves this so I hope they pull it out and I think they will," said Slough's daughter Kelsey Slough.