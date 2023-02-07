Sleep in on Super Bowl Monday? Some Philadelphia-area school districts offer delayed start

The School District of Philadelphia said it will be making its announcement on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some have dubbed it the Super Bowl Flu: the call-outs that come the day after the big game. Several school districts in the Philadelphia area are looking to avoid no-shows and allow for a little extra shut-eye after the Super Bowl.

On Super Bowl Monday, Wissahickon School District will have a 2-hour delayed opening for its six schools.

"Everybody wants to stay up. If it was some other team, somewhere else, maybe not so much," said Superintendent Jim Crisfield.

"My other friends from other schools, they don't really have a two-hour delay, so I think we're lucky," said Gavin, a 6th grader

Some other districts are following suit. Upper Merion and Radnor school districts will open later, as will William Penn Charter to name a few. In New Jersey, Gloucester City School District will too.

After a potentially epic watch party, and maybe even some celebrations spilling out into the street, administrators say they want everyone to get some extra rest before starting the week.

"We live really close to Ambler so hopefully we'll go down there and party if they win the Super Bowl," said Isabella, a 6th grader.

For Wissahickon School District bus operator staffing is also a concern.

"It's been an acute problem all year long and I can envision it being a little more acute on Monday morning after a Super Bowl and I wanted to avoid that," said Crisfield.

Catholic schools in Philadelphia will be closed if there is a championship parade next week.

Camden County Schools in New Jersey are having a meeting Wednesday to discuss their game plan.

The School District of Philadelphia will be making its announcement on Thursday.