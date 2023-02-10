Rush is on at local stores as Philadelphia Eagles fans make final preps for Super Bowl 57

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The final rush for food and drinks is on ahead of the Super Bowl!

Shoppers were out all day getting everything they will need for their Eagles watch parties.

In South Philadelphia, we found people picking up their game day favorites.

"Grabbing some chips, some wings, going to make some queso on the smoker," said Pat Ayling from Pennsport.

"I just got some balloons and a cake and I'm going to make some wings and pizza and go from there," said Amanda Mascitelli, from South Philadelphia.

At DiBruno Brothers in Center City, people are stopping by to stock up for their house parties.

"Our Buffalo wings, we have all our Eagles pastries. Guys, don't forget your party, don't forget your pastries!" said Joseph Lemons Jr., who works at DiBruno Brothers.

The sweet taste of victory can also be a drink.

At Brewery Ars in South Philadelphia, their special beer during football season is called the Philly Special. The owner, Sean Arsenault, created the artwork featured on the can.

"We've actually doubled up on production just to keep up with the demand of this beer," Sean Arsenault said.