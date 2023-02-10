Philadelphia veteran surprised with last-minute tickets to see the Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Among those making the trip to Arizona is an Air Force veteran who found out just two days ago that he's now Super Bowl-bound.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans from Philadelphia and the surrounding area have been heading west for Super Bowl 57 over the past several days now.

"They said, 'you might want to pack your bags, you're going!' cheered Matthew Giacobbe of Northeast Philadelphia. "I'm going to Phoenix for the Super Bowl!"

Giacobbe served in the Air Force for more than three decades.

It was a call from Hollywood Casino that landed him two tickets to the big game, a thank you for his service.

"Oh my God, there are so many other people out there I feel are more deserving than me, a lot of people didn't come back... shout out to all the troops overseas," said Giacobbe.

There was no shortage of Eagles fans at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.

"It's a vibe, it's exciting, it's just it's a Philly thing right? We all have that same feeling," explained Christina and Sal Mancuso, who were boarding a flight to Phoenix.

A total of 13 flights will leave from Philadelphia for Phoenix on Friday, which is up from their typical seven.

If you are still planning on flying to Phoenix, lucky for you there are still flights and hotels available.

AAA is urging fans to be careful of last-minute scammers.

"Pick up the phone just for that last-minute peace of mind to make sure what you're booking is happening and available," explained Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA.

Tidwell says the cheapest flight out of PHL to Phoenix is around $600, and tickets for the game are starting to drop in price.