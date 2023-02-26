People across Philadelphia area show support for Ukraine

On Saturday morning, people boarded buses in the Philadelphia area to go to a rally in Washington, D.C. to show support for Ukraine.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Saturday morning, people boarded buses in the Philadelphia area to go to a rally in Washington, D.C. to show support for Ukraine.

The rally took place at the Lincoln Memorial. Buses took people from Manor College and St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, both in Jenkintown and from the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in Philadelphia.

There has been a lot of support from people in Philadelphia over the past year.

Action News spoke with Bishop Luke Zhoba from St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral who said he has felt a lot of help from the community and he loves to give back.

Zhoba said his church has helped refugees with fundraising through their pierogi fests in the fall and spring. They have also helped bring over countless refugees from Ukraine.

Now, they have begun English lessons to help refugees start a new life in the Philadelphia area.

"Thank you so much to the American people. Ukraine has the chance to resist and to mark another year of the independence war," said Zhoba.

On Sunday at noon, there will be a mass to commemorate the first anniversary of the Russian war in Ukraine at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 814 N. Franklin St.