Surveillance video released of suspect in Philadelphia attempted robbery, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery and shooting last month in North Philadelphia.

The video shows the suspect in the hours before the crime happened, police say.

Investigators say on February 25, the victim was driving with his family on the 2800 block of North Broad Street when the suspect hit his car.

When the victim stopped, the suspect pulled out a gun and tried to rob him.

The victim fled the area, and police say the suspect fired three shots at the car.

The car was struck, but fortunately none of the passengers were injured.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

