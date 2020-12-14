inside story

A conversation with Pennsylvania's "Fab Four" Congresswomen

By and Niki Hawkins
Tamala Edwards sits down with the four local state reps for a wide-ranging conversation on COVID-19 federal response and stimulus package, President-elect Joe Biden and local government.

The four Democratic Congresswomen: Rep. Susan Wild - PA - 7th District (D), Rep. Madeleine Dean PA - 4th District, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon - PA - 5th District, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan PA - 6th District discussed a number of topics including, the election lawsuits regarding Pennsylvania, the stalled Congressional COVID stimulus package, the Biden/Harris transition, the vaccine rollout plan and if they see a future in working across the aisle in a divided government.


