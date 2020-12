A conversation with Pennsylvania's "Fab Four" Congresswomen

Tamala Edwards sits down with the four local state reps for a wide-ranging conversation on COVID-19 federal response and stimulus package, President-elect Joe Biden and local government.The four Democratic Congresswomen:- PA - 7th District (D),PA - 4th District,- PA - 5th District,PA - 6th District discussed a number of topics including, the election lawsuits regarding Pennsylvania, the stalled Congressional COVID stimulus package, the Biden/Harris transition, the vaccine rollout plan and if they see a future in working across the aisle in a divided government.Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).