Tamala Edwards sits down with the four local state reps for a wide-ranging conversation on COVID-19 federal response and stimulus package, President-elect Joe Biden and local government.
The four Democratic Congresswomen: Rep. Susan Wild - PA - 7th District (D), Rep. Madeleine Dean PA - 4th District, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon - PA - 5th District, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan PA - 6th District discussed a number of topics including, the election lawsuits regarding Pennsylvania, the stalled Congressional COVID stimulus package, the Biden/Harris transition, the vaccine rollout plan and if they see a future in working across the aisle in a divided government.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
A conversation with Pennsylvania's "Fab Four" Congresswomen
INSIDE STORY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News