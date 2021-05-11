deadly shooting

Suspect steals SUV with deadly shooting victim inside, friend uses phone to track vehicle: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect steals SUV with deadly shooting victim inside: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they are working a complicated and unusual investigation as they search for a killer and car thief.

Investigators were notified just after 10:30 p.m. Monday that a stolen SUV was tracked down at 57th and Thomas streets in Southwest Philadelphia.

When police arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man dead in the front passenger seat.

"Suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his neck. Medics pronounced that 25-year-old shooting victim dead on the scene," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

That location is where it all ended, but it isn't where it all began.

RELATED: Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured in span of hours

Police believe the victim was shot five hours prior at Lee Street and Indiana Avenue in the city's Kensington section.

The location is roughly 15 miles from where the victim was found in the SUV.

"When 24th district police went to (Lee and Indiana), they did find some ballistic evidence, however the vehicle with the victim in it was already gone," Small said.

Police believe the victim was shot while inside the SUV but in a bizarre twist, someone then stole the vehicle.

"We're getting information that after this person was shot, someone was seen getting into the vehicle and then driving the vehicle westbound on Indiana," Small said.

Investigators aren't sure if the car thief was also the shooter, but said the person drove 15 miles with the dead victim in the front passenger seat.

Police are crediting a woman who knows the victim for tracking his cellphone, which eventually led officers to the vehicle.

Investigators are checking additional cameras in search of more clues.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeadly shootingcar theftcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
1 dead, 3 injured in Wissinoming shooting
Police: Man walks up to car crash scene, shoots driver
Man killed, toddler found in vehicle
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia to announce COVID reopening plan today
NJ school district closes all buildings due to foodborne illness
U-Haul truck bursts into flames during police chase in LA area
Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured
'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway return
Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase
Local barber helping homeless population across country
Show More
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo
Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
More TOP STORIES News