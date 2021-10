LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Ocean County Prosecutors Office is investigating two suspicious deaths on Long Beach Island.According to police, officers were called to a home on North 7th Avenue on Sunday and found two people dead inside.Authorities haven't said how the two died, and their identities haven't been released."At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious. More information will be released as it becomes available," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.