Suya Suya brings West African fast, casual eats to Northern Liberties

'Suya' is a grilled meat skewer that originated in Nigeria and later became popular throughout western Africa.
Owner-chef Dera Nd-Ezuma was raised in Nigeria but grew up in South Jersey - coming here as a teen to play basketball.
His profession became accounting, then opened his first restaurant to share the food of his culture.
Nd-Ezuma presents his suya as a bowl that you build with a protein, a base, and a side. All spices are imported from Nigeria, and each bowl is customized around the customer's choices.
400 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-704-9033
11:30am-8:00pm Tues-Sat, until 6:00pm on Sundays