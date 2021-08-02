Suya Suya brings West African fast, casual eats to Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Suya Suya is a new spot in Northern Liberties serving up one of West Africa's most popular street foods.'Suya' is a grilled meat skewer that originated in Nigeria and later became popular throughout western Africa.Owner-chef Dera Nd-Ezuma was raised in Nigeria but grew up in South Jersey - coming here as a teen to play basketball.His profession became accounting, then opened his first restaurant to share the food of his culture.Nd-Ezuma presents his suya as a bowl that you build with a protein, a base, and a side. All spices are imported from Nigeria, and each bowl is customized around the customer's choices.400 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123267-704-9033