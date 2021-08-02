FYI Philly

Suya Suya brings West African fast, casual eats to Northern Liberties

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Suya Suya brings West African fast, casual eats to Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Suya Suya is a new spot in Northern Liberties serving up one of West Africa's most popular street foods.

'Suya' is a grilled meat skewer that originated in Nigeria and later became popular throughout western Africa.

Owner-chef Dera Nd-Ezuma was raised in Nigeria but grew up in South Jersey - coming here as a teen to play basketball.

His profession became accounting, then opened his first restaurant to share the food of his culture.

Nd-Ezuma presents his suya as a bowl that you build with a protein, a base, and a side. All spices are imported from Nigeria, and each bowl is customized around the customer's choices.



Suya Suya | Facebook | Instagram
400 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-704-9033
11:30am-8:00pm Tues-Sat, until 6:00pm on Sundays
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknorthern liberties (philadelphia)travelfyi phillyfood
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News