Philadelphia police identify man charged with killing woman in front of her 2 kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is now charged with a number of crimes and is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight in front of her young twin boys."She was walking with her two 5-year-old twins. She was taken to Presbyterian where she was later pronounced," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.Krasner appeared emotional and took a moment to pause as he revealed details of how 24-year-old Sykea Patton was shot to death in broad daylight.It happened while Patton was walking with her boys along the 800 block of North Preston Street Friday afternoon, according to investigators.Her twins tragically witnessed her death.Investigators said that officials knew who was responsible shortly after the murder."He was an ex-boyfriend of the victim," Joanne Pescatore, assistant chief of homicide in the DA's office.It took them a couple of days to track down 28-year-old Donovan Crawford.Police revealed Tuesday that he was arrested Monday and is charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend, who investigators said did not want him near her."She was in the process of getting a stay away order from him," Pescatore.Police said that last year, 204 women were shot and 26 of them died. The number is higher this year. So far, 245 women have been shot in the city and 50 have lost their lives.Along with murder, police said that Crawford is also charged with Violation Uniform Firearms Act -Former Convict, Violation Uniform Firearms Act -No License, Violation Uniform Firearms Act -On Streets, Possessing Instruments of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Criminal Use of Communication Facility.