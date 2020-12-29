Tacony-Palmyra Bridge shut down due to multiple-vehicle crash

#BREAKING: Chopper 6 over the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge were several vehicles are involved in a crash. One of the cars is up against the barrier from the road to the sidewalk/river. Bridge remains closed. @6abc pic.twitter.com/TJ49F04Fgq — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) December 29, 2020

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is shut down due to a crash Monday night.The crash involved multiple vehicles and is on the N.J. side bridge closing both lanes to traffic.No word on injuries at this time, officials say.The bridge, operated by the Burlington County Bridge Commission, connects the Tacony section of the city to Palmyra, Burlington County, N.J.