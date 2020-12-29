Travel

Tacony-Palmyra Bridge shut down due to multiple-vehicle crash

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is shut down due to a crash Monday night.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and is on the N.J. side bridge closing both lanes to traffic.



No word on injuries at this time, officials say.

The bridge, operated by the Burlington County Bridge Commission, connects the Tacony section of the city to Palmyra, Burlington County, N.J.

