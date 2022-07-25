homicide

Philadelphia police release video in deadly Fairmount Park shooting; suspects wanted for questioning

One of the vehicles seen in the video is a 2013 blue Dodge Charger with a black front end and Pennsylvania tags LSM-6861.
By
Police release new video in deadly Fairmount Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new video showing the moments leading up to a deadly shooting in Fairmount Park.

According to police, 30-year-old Taion Carter was shot and killed during an argument in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive on July 16.

Officers said the shooting may have been a result of an argument with another person.

Several suspects are wanted for questioning, police said.

Officers said several vehicles were performing illegal maneuvers near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge at the time.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people in the video or their cars is asked to contact police.

