Who killed Tanicha Workman? $4,000 reward offered for info

The vehicle is described as a white, silver or gravy Chevy or GMC work van with no windows and a ladder on top.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A trip to the video game store more than 12 years ago ended in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Now the family of the teenage victim hopes you can help solve this case.

"She really was a loving person and gifted, very bright. And she would literally take her shirt off her back for anybody," said Karen Garnett, the victim's mother.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2010, 17-year-old Tanicha Workman had just finished her shift when her little brother asked her to take him to the mall to get a video game.

Her family says Workman didn't hesitate. They were on their way back home when the unthinkable happened.

"I was in my room, it happened less than a block from where I live. I heard a big bang and I was like, 'Oh my goodness," said Garnett.

At 10 p.m., Workman and her brother were crossing Cheltenham Avenue near 5th Street in Cheltenham Township when she was hit and killed by a van. The driver fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a white, silver or gravy Chevy or GMC work van with no windows and a ladder on top.

The driver was said to be a middle-aged white or Hispanic male.

Workman's brother says she saved his life that night.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $4,000 reward, $2,500 of that is from AAA Mid-Atlantic. That reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS, all calls will remain anonymous.

"It's never too late. I just feel that somebody out there somewhere knows something. And if anybody has children or a loved one, they would know how we feel and how we're suffering right now," said Garnett.