Residents gather to protect South Philadelphia Target store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia closed off much of Center City after peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into a weekend filled with destruction, with store windows smashed, merchandise taken from stores and police vehicles and structures set afire.

And while looters continued to break into stores across the Philadelphia area on Sunday, it was a much different scene at the South Philadelphia Target store.

RELATED: Philadelphia under citywide curfew until 6 a.m. Monday

EMBED More News Videos

Looting continues through the night in Philadelphia despite curfew Sunday



Dozens of residents stood outside to protect the store on Mifflin Street, near Columbus Boulevard on Sunday evening.

A handful of neighbors could still be seen guarding the doors early Monday morning.

READ MORE: More than 200 arrested during Philadelphia unrest

Looters tried to gain access to the Target store in Cheltenham, Montgomery County Sunday night.

Cheltenham police officers were guarding the front of the store.

They also had a K-9 officer and part of the parking lot blocked off.

EMBED More News Videos

Police guard the Target store in Cheltenham, Montgomery County following a looting attempt



It was a different scene at the Target in Wynnefield Heights earlier Sunday where looters struck during the daytime.

EMBED More News Videos

The Target store in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia was hit by looters on Sunday.


.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphialootingphiladelphiatarget
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Members of National Guard watch over Philadelphia as curfew lifts
Fire rips through Rent-A-Center in Kensington
Man shot multiple times in East Mount Airy
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge closed following violence
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Cattostatue
SEPTA shutting down all service in Philly, suburbs until Monday morning
Show More
Police: 9 arrested for breaking into businesses near KOP
More than 200 arrested following violence in Philadelphia
Mayor Kenney: City to accelerate plans to move Frank Rizzo statue
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
More TOP STORIES News