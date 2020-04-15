crime

Philadelphia mother charged in death of 7-year-old son: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is facing attempted murder charges in the death of her 7-year-old son in Philadelphia.

On Sunday, police say 7-year-old Tazmir Ransom was transported to an area hospital for difficulty breathing. It was later determined that the boy was suffering from severe injuries, said police.

On Wednesday, police say the boy died at the hospital.

The boy's mother, 26-year-old Natasha Franks of the 2000 block of Clarence Street, was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Further details surrounding the boy's injuries have not been revealed.

Action News spoke with the boy's aunt, Tanjala Pinckney, at a vigil on Wednesday evening.

"It's just heartbreaking. He just turned seven. There was no reason for her to take his life she wasn't supposed to have him. She could have just gave him back to us," said Pinckney.

She says she knows they weren't social distancing but the grief was just too much to try to bear his sudden loss alone.

"It looked like he was being abused over the last couple months. My brother kept trying to go down and get custody back and trying to do what he needed to do to get him," said Pinckney.
