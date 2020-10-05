Double shooting seriously injures 15-year-old, 18-year-old in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on Sunday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the 2100 block of Jackson Street.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and left thigh and an 18-year-old man was shot in the lower back. Both men are hospitalized in critical condition.



No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
