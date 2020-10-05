Double shooting seriously injures 15-year-old, 18-year-old in Philadelphia: Police

DEVELOPING: Philadelphia police in South Philly where two teens were shot.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on Sunday night.It happened around 7 p.m. near the 2100 block of Jackson Street.Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and left thigh and an 18-year-old man was shot in the lower back. Both men are hospitalized in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.