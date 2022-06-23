Teen killed after being hit by stolen SUV driven by half-naked man in West Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was killed after being struck by an SUV being driven by a half-naked man in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police said.Investigators said the 27-year-old suspect was possibly impaired and behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota Highlander when he hit the teen and a 20-year-old man around 11 p.m. in the area of North 44th and Parrish streets.One of the victims was dragged about 100 feet, according to police."We believe speed played a factor because we found debris that covers an area of about 300 feet from the striking vehicle," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "One of the pedestrians was knocked out of his sneakers. We found a cell phone and a lot of debris from the striking vehicle."Police said the 911 calls came flooding in with reports of an accident with injuries.Officers later learned the Highlander was reported stolen in Cheltenham Township shortly before the crash, around 10:15 p.m.The impact left the 16-year-old with severe trauma to his entire body. The teen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The 20-year-old male suffered a broken leg.Investigators said the driver was still behind the wheel when they arrived."When they took him out of the vehicle, he was completely naked from the waist down, which is very unusual to be driving a vehicle naked from the waist down." Small said. "That's also one of the reasons we believe he may have been impaired. Also by the way he was acting and I believe officers smelled alcohol coming from him and the vehicle."Small said investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.The driver is also accused of crashing into three parked cars along the 800 block of N. 44th Street after striking the two pedestrians.The bumper flew off of a car and the trunk was smashed in following the impact.