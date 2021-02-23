15-year-old boy critically injured in West Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.It happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday along the 1300 block of North 57th Street.Police said the victim was walking with two others when he was shot.He was struck in the foot and torso.The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators found 15 shells casings at the scene.Police say they are looking for two people who were seen fleeing the scene.