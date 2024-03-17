WATCH LIVE

Teenager shot, injured in Philadelphia neighborhood: Police

The teen was taken to the hospital where authorities say she is in stable condition.

6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Teenager shot, injured in Philadelphia neighborhood: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the intersection of Mulberry Street and Wilmot Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police say they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot in the shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital where authorities say she is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

