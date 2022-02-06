Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested two teenage suspects Saturday wanted for multiple carjackings and robberies, including two Wawa locations in Upper Darby, Delaware County.The teens, ages 18 and 14, were reportedly armed at the time they were pulled over.Officials say the 14-year-old bailed from a vehicle during a car stop just after 8 p.m. near the corner of Broad and Wallace streets.Police went into a foot pursuit of the teen. The teen was chased down and arrested.A gun was also recovered from the scene, officials say.The 18-year-old driver ran inside a property on the 1300 block of Wallace Street.Swat later arrived at the property and arrested the teen.They are now waiting on a warrant to go back into the house to search for the suspect's gun.Authorities say three other males were detained that exited the property.A short time later, the wanted teen was taken into custody.Swat cleared the property. There are no injuries reported at this time.