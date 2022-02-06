Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade in Philadelphia

The teens, ages 18 and 14, were reportedly armed at the time they were pulled over.
Officials say the 14-year-old bailed from a vehicle during a car stop just after 8 p.m. near the corner of Broad and Wallace streets.
Police went into a foot pursuit of the teen. The teen was chased down and arrested.
A gun was also recovered from the scene, officials say.
The 18-year-old driver ran inside a property on the 1300 block of Wallace Street.
Swat later arrived at the property and arrested the teen.
They are now waiting on a warrant to go back into the house to search for the suspect's gun.
Authorities say three other males were detained that exited the property.
A short time later, the wanted teen was taken into custody.
Swat cleared the property. There are no injuries reported at this time.