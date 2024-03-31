Synagogue sign vandalized with swastika graffiti in Montgomery County

Rabbi Ethan Witkovsky says vandals defaced their sign with antisemitic graffiti overnight on Saturday.

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a swastika was found spray painted on a sign at Temple Beth Hillel Beth-El in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

Rabbi Ethan Witkovsky says vandals defaced their sign, which usually reads "Our community stands with Israel," with antisemitic graffiti overnight on Saturday.

Members saw the hateful vandalism when they arrived at the synagogue for Sunday morning prayer.

"We have always and continue to be a part of the greater Jewish community, a greater religious community in America, and the hate that affects everyone is affecting us as well," said Witkovsky. "We the Jewish people have unfortunately known hatred like this for generations."

CNN's Jake Tapper also posted to social media, saying the synagogue is where he was bar mitzvahed.

It's not the first time vandals have targeted the same sign. It was spray-painted and replaced just last week, according to the rabbi.

Police are now investigating what the rabbi says is meant to invoke intimidation and fear.

"I've only been the rabbi here for about two years, in my limited time here, this is the first time something like this has happened," said Witkovsky.

The incident caught the eyes of Governor Josh Shapiro, who said he spoke with the rabbi to discuss the issue.

In a statement posted to X, Shapiro wrote, "Antisemitism and the vandalism of a house of worship of any kind have no place in this Commonwealth. I've spoken to Rabbi Witkovsky and told him we stand with his wonderful congregation and against hate."

He also said Pennsylvania State Police are coordinating with law enforcement to find whoever is responsible.

Rather than be angry at the vandal, Witkovsky told Action News that this is a time to promote peace, inviting whoever is responsible to come back and talk.

"I just want to find out who they are, and why they are doing what they're doing because it's the hate that's happening right now and the hate that we need to stop," said Witkovsky.

Witkovsky says they have temporarily removed the defaced sign. Another replacement has already been purchased.

Authorities say they are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras to try and find the vandal responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lower Merion Township police at 610-649-1000.