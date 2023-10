Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Temple University student in Philadelphia

Investigators say 29-year-old Devon Barabin touched a student from behind on the 1500 block of Norris Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested a man for indecent exposure and assault involving a Temple University student.

Investigators say 29-year-old Devon Barabin touched a student from behind on the 1500 block of Norris Street.

A few days earlier, a similar incident happened along the same street.

Temple University police are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward.