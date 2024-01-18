Temple University joins list of colleges under investigation for alleged discrimination

The U.S. Department of Education opened its probe into several schools and universities in November.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is the latest Philadelphia-area school to be investigated for alleged discrimination on campus.

The U.S. Department of Education opened its probe into several schools and universities in November.

The department says the investigation comes after a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Officials have not released specific details on why Temple University is being investigated.

The university released the following statement to Action News regarding the investigation:

"Temple University unequivocally condemns hate and discrimination against any person and will always strive to ensure that all of our students, faculty, and staff feel welcomed and safe in our community and throughout our campus.



We are aware of the Department of Education complaint and intend on fully complying, providing the department with robust information on how we are supporting our community through these challenging times. As this situation evolves, the university will continue to adapt, ensuring that all members of this community have access to the support and resources that they need."

Drexel University and Lafayette College in Easton are also under investigation for discrimination.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania told Action News Wednesday night that the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education dismissed its Title VI investigation.