Temple University Hospital's trauma advocates work to expand program to help gun violence victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A team of trauma advocates at Temple University Hospital is there to help shooting victims with more than just injuries.
Now they're expanding to address the long-term side effects of the ongoing gun violence playing out across the city.
"One of the things that we're trying to do is to have a more comprehensive response that meets the needs of victims of violent crime," said Scott Charles, trauma outreach manager at Temple University Hospital.
They're a team of six, with at least one always working at Temple University Hospital's Emergency Department.
While doctors and nurses are racing to save lives, advocates work to collect as much info from victims and families at all hours of the day so they can be connected to immediate services.
Charles created the program that is now expanding to include a social worker, a psychologist, a workforce development tech and a violence intervention specialist.
"We're looking at how we can support individuals while they're here, and how can we look at their social needs," said Charles. "So that six months later when they return to the hospital because they're showing clear signs of PTSD, we have something in place for them. "
That's what Charles calls helping the walking wounded who are suffering wounds that we can't see.
And with the continued gun violence at an all-time high, he hopes this will help curb long-term side effects.
"No matter what time you come into the hospital with a violent injury, be it 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., there's an individual assigned to specifically support you in those earliest moments."
