Unionized health care workers with Temple University Hospital authorize strike

15 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Unionized health care workers with Temple University Hospital have voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job.

More than 2,200 nurses and other union employees authorized a strike by a 95-percent margin during Wednesday's vote.

For now they remain on the job, pending further negotiations.

A rally is scheduled for Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The union representing the frontline workers - nurses, technical specialists, and professionals - is concerned about what they call unsafe staffing, workplace violence and limited resources.

"We have very reasonable offers on the table, chief among them a proposal that would ensure safe staffing in the hospital. That's what we want. That's what our patients want. That's what a hospital that cares about patient outcomes should want. Yet management has refused even to respond to our good-faith proposal regarding staffing," ICU nurse Mary Adamson, RN, president of the Temple University Hospital Nurses Association, said in a news release.

Action News is reaching out to Temple University Hospital for a statement.

