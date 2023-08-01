Temple University unveils new athletics logo featuring stylized owl

The school says the goal is to embrace a modern design while calling back to the school's history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University has unveiled a brand new athletics logo, which includes a new-look version of its iconic owl.

It shows a more stylized bird with its wings outstretched, and wrapping around the famous "T."

It's all surrounded by a diamond shape, which is a nod to a famous speech by Temple's founder Russell Conwell.

The new logo was created by alum Joe Bosack with the help of students. Merchandise with the logo is already on sale.

"When we set out to update our previous mark, we were looking for something that would really represent the essence of who Owls are. We wanted something that would be recognizable and that our entire community could rally around," said Acting Temple President JoAnne A. Epps. "This mark is everything we wanted."

The "Temple T" will remain the school's primary mark, the university said.

Fans were also assured that Hooter and Stella aren't going anywhere.