Temple faculty votes 'no confidence' in provost and board of trustees chair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Roughly 81 percent of Temple University faculty and staff members voted "no confidence" in chair of the Board of Trustees Mitchell Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel, union officials announced on Monday.

The vote by Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) members comes after weeks of discussions about issues impacting the school.

The union says the departure of President Jason Wingard did not change their concerns.

TAUP says it will continue to "push for shared governance on critical issues that concern a wide range of key stakeholders in negotiations and in our everyday work at the University."

Following the "no confidence" vote, Temple University's Acting President JoAnne A. Epps released this statement:

"Temple University respects and takes seriously the sentiment expressed by TAUP in this vote. We have a long and proud tradition of welcoming free expression and I want to personally thank all constituencies who invest the energy and effort to make their feelings known. As a community, we may not always agree-and we don't have to-but if we don't share our views, we cannot increase our understanding and move forward. To ensure this, we must listen to the diverse perspectives of all Temple constituencies, act collaboratively and regain faculty confidence.



Since my appointment, I have met with faculty, prospective and current students, and government and community leaders. I have been gratified to know that our trustees also are engaged in a robust listening tour that includes deans, senior administrators, faculty, students, parents and representatives of campus safety. We will continue meeting with and listening to these and other groups in the weeks to come.



The collective energy and spirit of everyone who is committed to the future of this university brings a basis for optimism. With the support of the Board of Trustees and my leadership team, I am confident that together we are on the right path to lead the collective effort toward meaningful and sustainable impact."

