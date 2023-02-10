WATCH LIVE

Tequilas restaurant in Center City 'shut down until further notice' after kitchen fire

"We will work as quickly as possible to remedy this situation," the restaurant says.

Friday, February 10, 2023 12:25PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular Center City restaurant has been forced to close indefinitely after flames broke out inside right at dinnertime.

The fire started just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tequilas on the 1600 block of Locust Street.

The owners of the restaurant say the fire started in the kitchen.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

A notice on the restaurant's website reads, "A kitchen fire on February 9, 2023, has forced us to shut down until further notice. We will work as quickly as possible to remedy this situation. Stay posted to this website for further updates."

The restaurant has been serving the Philadelphia community for more than three decades.

