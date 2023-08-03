Drexel University men's basketball player found dead inside on-campus apartment

Terrence Butler was a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to the school's website.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A member of Drexel University's men's basketball team died on Wednesday, school officials stated.

The message stated that Terrence Butler, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and member of the men's basketball team, passed away in his on-campus apartment.

Officials wrote, in part:

On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends, and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community.

There is no word yet on how Butler died.

Butler was a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to the school's website. He averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds per game when he was in high school.

The 6-foot-7 forward was named to the Coastal Athletic Association's Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll last season.

School officials also went on to list various mental health and counseling resources available to students during this time.

Counseling professionals can be contacted by students by calling 215-895-1415 or after regular business hours at 215-416-3337.

They can also be reached at counsel@drexel.edu or by visiting the Creese Student Center, Suite 201, officials said.