New drive-thru testing site set to open in Camden, New Jersey Wednesday

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County leaders and medical officials are expanding COVID-19 testing options for county residents with one of two new sites opening Wednesday.
The sites will replace the current testing location at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park, which will close Friday, May 1.
The first new location opens Wednesday at the Camden DMV located at 2600 Mt. Ephraim Ave.
Hours of operation will be from noon. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A second new site at Dudley Grange Park will open on May 5. The park is located at 3101 Federal St. at will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Both new sites will be by appointment only and for those with a referral from a medical provider at Virtua, Cooper, or other providers, officials said.
