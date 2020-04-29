Health & Fitness

New drive-thru testing site set to open in Camden, New Jersey Wednesday

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County leaders and medical officials are expanding COVID-19 testing options for county residents with one of two new sites opening Wednesday.

The sites will replace the current testing location at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park, which will close Friday, May 1.

The first new location opens Wednesday at the Camden DMV located at 2600 Mt. Ephraim Ave.

Hours of operation will be from noon. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A second new site at Dudley Grange Park will open on May 5. The park is located at 3101 Federal St. at will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Both new sites will be by appointment only and for those with a referral from a medical provider at Virtua, Cooper, or other providers, officials said.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pennsylvania golf courses, marinas, privately owned campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1

Governor Phil Murphy unveils 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey

New North Philadelphia COVID-19 testing site accepting all residents

Building it Better Together: Preparing for a new job market in a post-pandemic world

Masks required to be worn in public settings across the state of Delaware

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscamden (new jersey)coronavirus testingcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Social distancing ignored during Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Cat shot with crossbow in Delco
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, then rain Thursday
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Philly group refurbishing bikes for essential workers
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Show More
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
COVID-19: Rock Ministries helping Kensington community
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
More TOP STORIES News