Holiday travel brings close to pre-pandemic level crowds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travel over Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly 98% of pre-pandemic volume, according to automotive and travel club AAA.

With 54.6 million people expected to travel over the holiday period -- a 1.5% increase from 2021, this Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest since AAA started tracking travel volume in 2000. (The number peaked in 2005 and was second-highest right before the pandemic in 2019.)

Philadelphia International Airport is expecting about 800,000 passengers to pass through the airport over the holiday travel period.

"After two years of COVID, we're able to get the whole gang together. So we're looking forward to the flight," said Arthur Garrison, from Mt Airy.

For those who want to avoid driving, there is always the train option.

"I take the train because it's so relaxing. Once I get in my seat I have a little glass of wine, no one bothers me," said Blythe Davenport, who was traveling from St. Petersburg, Florida.

A spokesperson for Amtrak recommends passengers arrive around 30 minutes before their train departs.

"We're really seeing ridership is starting to bounce back after COVID. We're at about 80% of what we were at in 2019," said Beth Toll, senior public relations Manager for Amtrack.

Amtrak has added more trains for the week to keep up with demand. They also add taking a train is the more sustainable option.