Attention witches and wizards: A magical, mystical pub opens in Center City

Co-owner and CEO Matthew Cortland grew up in Medford, New Jersey and grew to be a real life technology wizard.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A magical pub just opened its doors in Philadelphia Wednesday. It's a mystical, mythical spot for all witches and wizards.

The Cauldron Co. at the corner of 13th and Locust streets is the brainchild and real life wizard of technology introduced to Center City.

At The Cauldron Co., the spells and potions work, and so do the wands.

This immersive experience is part pub, part escape room and ALL imagination.

Start at the Magical Menagerie, where a trio of unicorns named 'Michelle,' 'Beyonce' and 'Kelly' (yes, a Destiny's Child nod) are ready to dispense drinks.

All you need is your wand, a coin of wizard money, which serves as your tab.

"I first invented working magic wands," Cortland said. "It's all about bringing magic and fantasy to life."

He started The Cauldon Co. in London. For the sixth location of his fantasy franchise he came home to the Philadelphia area.

"It's a great city full of great people," said the Cherokee High School and Rutgers University alumnus.

And when cauldron is in the name, there must be a cauldron drink.

To make it, you cast spells with your wand and open a fairy cabinet, where you will find secret ingredients.

Cortland teamed up with Potions Master Dave Duckworth, a magical mixologist.

The co-founder and CEO created bubbling, fire-breathing drinks like the 'Dragon's Breath' and 'The Blob' -- which spills over out of the glass.

Survive it and stay for the spicy dragon wings and fish and chips with Philly flair.

The Cauldron Co. also offers family friendly experiences for kids, and you can make and buy an Everlasting Wand there too.

