The Corner Store uses repurposed fabrics to give clothes new life

During the pandemic, she started her own sustainably conscious design company called The Corner Store PHL.
She makes pillows, totes, crossbody bags, zipper pouches and recently just collaborated on a line with bucket hats.
A self-taught sewer, Blyler's small-batch everyday designs are a simple solution. She uses upcycled materials from donations, thrift stores and local wholesale retailers which makes each of her pieces one of a kind.
Blyler's goal for The Corner Store is to one day make it a zero-waste brand. She is selling her accessories and home goods on her website and in retailers across Philly.
The Corner Store PHL | Instagram | Facebook