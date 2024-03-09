'The Hungry A' celebrates 60 years of food and family in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bruce Coletta and his family are celebrating the 60th anniversary of 'The Hungry A,' a restaurant opened by his father in 1964.

Although his father died quite young, Bruce was determined to keep his vision alive. It was all about consistency, conversation, and good cooking.

The Hungry A is located at 755 W Sproul Rd in Springfield, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. They are open on Tuesdays through Saturdays for breakfast and lunch.

