The Philadelphia Orchestra performs world premiere commission in Center City concert

Musicians and singers were positioned throughout venue in order to bring the audience inside the music.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra performed a world premiere commission in concert Thursday night.

The Crossing, a Philadelphia choir, joined the orchestra to perform John Luther Adams's 'Vespers of the Blessed Earth.'

The performance took place at the Kimmel Center in Center City.

