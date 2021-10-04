Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates return of in-person concerts at Verizon Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra is returning to live, in-person performances at the Kimmel Center with a grand opening night celebration featuring Yo-Yo Ma.We have to pinch ourselves. It's so exciting," Matías Tarnopolsky, the President and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra says.The stage is set for the Philadelphia Orchestra's "Opening Night Celebration.""Featuring the orchestra, Yo-Yo Ma and Yannick," Matías continues.Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, known for his infectious energy, is in his 10th season with the Fabulous Philadelphians."The kinetic energy he has, he imparts to the music and the musicians, and he gets back from them," transmits Matías.Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma's relationship with the orchestra goes back even further.Articulates Matías, "Yo-Yo Ma is family. This is really like a family reunion."The concert will feature a tribute to frontline workers called Seven O'Clock Shout."This piece has become the Philadelphia Orchestra's anthem," furthers Matías.It's based on the medical worker's shift change at 7 a.m. that became a ritual during the height of the pandemic."And applaud," added Matías.The orchestra hasn't played Verizon Hall since March 12, 2020."The last 19 months of Covid have been incredibly difficult, the most challenging time in the orchestra's history," laments Matías.Yet, they've kept committed to a strong digital stage presence."We performed only for an online audience in a concert that's been viewed millions of times," Matías asserts.Along with launching initiatives to connect with diverse communities.Continuing Matías, "Educational, civic, especially black-owned businesses."The ensemble's journey inspired the title of the new season - Forward."It's all about tomorrow. It's about the future," interprets Matías.After opening night, Oct. 5, Yannick will lead the orchestra in a program called American Masters."We're welcoming Aaron Diehl to play, Rhapsody in Blue, Joshua Bell returns, Vivaldi's Four Seasons returns with Gil Shaham," Matías declares.--1 South Broad Street, 14th Floor, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107