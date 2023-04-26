Broadway smash hit comedy 'The Play That Goes Wrong' comes to Philadelphia theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has sold out theaters on Broadway and in London's West End, and on Thursday, 'The Play That Goes Wrong' is making its Philadelphia premiere.

The show is debuting in the city through 1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company.

They say to come prepared to laugh. In fact, The New York Times called the smash hit comedy, "A gut-busting hit!"

1812's Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs has spent the past six years dreaming of this moment and working to bring the show to Philadelphia.

Thursday, the curtain goes up at the Plays and Players on Delancey Street in Center City.

"When we got the rights to do it, it was just a total dream come true," Childs says. "The cast is just a rock-star, all-Philly cast. I'm super excited. Our company is an all-comedy company. We believe the world needs more comedy."

The Olivier Award-winning murder mystery comedy is where Monty Python meets Sherlock Holmes, and it's fun for all ages.

Childs says the show is just missing one main character: the audience!

"You tell us what's funny, you tell us what's not funny," she says. "We've been rehearsing for the last four weeks or so, but it's been like trying to tango without your partner."

The Philadelphia premiere of 'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens April 27 and runs for three weeks through May 21.