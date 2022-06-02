the roots

Mural unveiled for The Roots lead MC Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter

Mural Arts Philadelphia dedicated the mural Thursday on the brand new Clay Studio building in Kensington.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia unveiled a inspirational mural dedicated to The Roots leading member and Kensington native Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter.

It was a colorful and meaningful celebration of one of our city's creative forces.

Mural Arts Philadelphia dedicated the mural Thursday on the brand new Clay Studio building in Kensington.

It's the work of artist Roberto Lugo. He calls it: "The Talented Mr. Trotter: You Can Be Anything."

"Seeing it brought to scale is breathtaking," Trotter said. "It just means a huge deal to me. It's on a building of the arts, and what it means to the artists and the community is huge for me. I am grateful. Very grateful."

'Black Thought' grew up in Kensington, so he says this moment is extra powerful.

He hopes it inspires young people to know if they can see it, they can believe it and achieve it.

"If you change your attitude, you change your latitude," he says. "Don't limit your drive and compassion to go out and get it."

The Grammy award winning rapper, actor and MC is also doing stand up comedy now.

He's hosting two showcases at Punch Line Philly in Fishtown Friday night.

This weekend, it's also the return of Roots Picnic, a two-day event. It's back after two years of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park.

